Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,094 shares of company stock worth $3,534,689. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

IPG stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.