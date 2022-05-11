Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 430 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of AdvanSix worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AdvanSix by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

ASIX stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.30 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

