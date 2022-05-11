Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 948 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of National Bank worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Bank by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in National Bank in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in National Bank by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBHC shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $48.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

