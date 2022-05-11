Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 819 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.54. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.83 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

