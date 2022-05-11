Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

