Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Ichor worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $834.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

