Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,648 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.