Bank of America Corp DE Has $35.56 Million Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 9.17% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $35,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 788,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,655,000 after buying an additional 16,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSD opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $91.22 and a 12 month high of $95.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.17.

