Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 410 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 23.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

