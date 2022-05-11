Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 339 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.66. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

