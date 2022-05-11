Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 664 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 551.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,191 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 49.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,209,000 after buying an additional 1,024,945 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,454,000 after acquiring an additional 626,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,668,000 after acquiring an additional 517,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.

NYSE RCI opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

