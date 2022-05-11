Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Dine Brands Global worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

NYSE:DIN opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.36.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIN. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.