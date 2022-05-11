Texas Permanent School Fund Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OFG shares. StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OFG opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon acquired 19,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $499,782.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,341.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

