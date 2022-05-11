Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $737,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $9,268,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $755,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.60. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

