Texas Permanent School Fund Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,532 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,139,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 808,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,838,000 after buying an additional 31,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,423,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $673,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 over the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

