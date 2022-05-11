Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Avnet worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of AVT opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.