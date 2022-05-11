Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $191,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,820,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

