Bank of America Corp DE Has $35.29 Million Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 234.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495,099 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.98% of EVERTEC worth $35,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,199,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 115.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EVERTEC by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in EVERTEC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVTC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of EVTC opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.95. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.98 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.12.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,509 shares of company stock worth $8,127,622 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.