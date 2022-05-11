ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,112 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 268,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,617,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.92. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.