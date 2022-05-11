Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Standex International worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth about $145,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

SXI opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.92 million. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

