Texas Permanent School Fund Has $979,000 Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Universal worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Universal by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 4,176.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Universal by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of UVV opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

