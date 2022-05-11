ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

PRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PRA stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.40. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.72 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

ProAssurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.