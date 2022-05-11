Texas Permanent School Fund Has $995,000 Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $230,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $4,854,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,503.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

