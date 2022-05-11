Texas Permanent School Fund Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of AZZ worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth $3,034,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 342.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.31. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.23 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

