Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 541.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,129 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after buying an additional 1,539,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHLB. StockNews.com started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

