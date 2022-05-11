Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,399,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nielsen by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after buying an additional 3,388,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 34,376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,270,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,964,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,840 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

NLSN opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Nielsen announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 5,652,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $155,376,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,074,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,627,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

