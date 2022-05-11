Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 1,573,819 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,365,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 125,206 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 611.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 204,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 72,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NYMT. Bank of America cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.77. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 4.03.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 800.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

