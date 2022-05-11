Bank of America Corp DE Sells 123,261 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,261 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $39,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,272,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,740 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,809,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,500,000 after purchasing an additional 412,564 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,478,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

