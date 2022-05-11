Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,815 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,519.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 613,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 575,893 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 488,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 411,037 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 180.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 541,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 348,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $8,782,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

