Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

