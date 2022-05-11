Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.03 Million Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.09. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 2,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.69 per share, with a total value of $116,725.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 10,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,496,324 shares of company stock worth $23,916,469 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

