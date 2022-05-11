Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,776,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.07% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $37,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 97,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of DIAL opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.