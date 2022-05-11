Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,224 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PVH. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after buying an additional 761,301 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after buying an additional 577,900 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,411,000 after buying an additional 522,221 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $829,292,000 after buying an additional 252,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 486,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,988,000 after buying an additional 245,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, OTR Global lowered PVH to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

