ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,339,000 after acquiring an additional 877,888 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after acquiring an additional 574,780 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,308,000 after acquiring an additional 499,960 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 818,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,092,000 after acquiring an additional 477,560 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 632,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,088,000 after acquiring an additional 311,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.05. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

