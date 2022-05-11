Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AeroVironment by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,587.80 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $115.95.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

