SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.55% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $37,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FEZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,725,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,146,000 after purchasing an additional 198,189 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 114,147 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of FEZ opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.