Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 674 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 40.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 19.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

