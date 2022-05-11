Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Proto Labs worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1,680.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Proto Labs by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $99.37.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

