Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Alamo Group worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,778,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 127,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALG opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.31 and a 1-year high of $161.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.12. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

