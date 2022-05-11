Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Audacy Inc. is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with radio broadcasting group. Audacy Inc., formerly known as Entercom Communications Corp., is based in PHILADELPHIA, PA. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Audacy from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday.

AUD opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $283.87 million, a PE ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Audacy has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Audacy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Audacy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Audacy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

