$1.90 EPS Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.50. Albemarle reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $12.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $20.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.11.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Albemarle by 7.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,093 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Albemarle by 11.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $221.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $152.58 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.