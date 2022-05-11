First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.13

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -149.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $126,536,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,995 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 68.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

