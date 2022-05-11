Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $673,442.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,195.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,617 shares of company stock worth $5,034,145. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.