Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 710.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 5,117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 670,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 657,802 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,349,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

Shares of CHIQ stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

