Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 973 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,341 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.91. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.