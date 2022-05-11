Bank of America Corp DE Has $35.10 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $35,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 159,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $94.21 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.59.

