Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 7,162 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 184.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,101,000 after buying an additional 397,827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 39.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,929 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 116.9% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 213,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 115,157 shares in the last quarter.

HIO opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

