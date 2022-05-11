Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 59,976 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 48,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $403,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,790,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSIS opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

