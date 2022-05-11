Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

