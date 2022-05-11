Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,472,000 after purchasing an additional 328,982 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rollins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,105,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Rollins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rollins by 609.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rollins by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,731,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE ROL opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

